Ardern says panic buying unnecessary - 'Be kind, courteous'

Jacinda Ardern says human nature means some people won't listen when she says there is no need to panic buy.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealand is moving to Alert Level 4 tonight for three days, with Auckland and Coromandel likely to be at that level for a week, after a community case emerged.

The case is a 58-year-old Auckland man who developed symptoms while visiting Coromandel over the weekend.

The announcement of a case on Monday saw people flock to supermarkets, in preparation for a lockdown.

Supermarkets have consistently said they have enough supplies for lockdown situations.

Your playlist will load after this ad