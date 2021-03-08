Ardern says NZ unlikely to become a republic anytime soon after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand is unlikely to become a republic anytime soon or otherwise break from observing Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.

Ardern was today asked by a reporter whether the unflattering picture of the British royal family painted by Harry and Meghan during an interview with Oprah Winfrey had given her pause about New Zealand’s constitutional ties to Britain.

“I’ve said before that I’ve not sensed an appetite from New Zealanders for significant change in our constitutional arrangements, and I don’t expect that’s likely to change quickly,” she said.

Asked whether Harry and Meghan had ever inquired about living in New Zealand, Ardern said they hadn’t in any official capacity, as far as she was aware.

And asked about her personal friendship with Meghan since the couple toured the country in 2018, Ardern said she had kept in touch.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at the Auckland War Memorial Museum in October. (File photo) Source: Getty

“It is fair to say in the past I’ve had contact here and there,” she said.