TODAY |

Ardern says NZ unlikely to become a republic anytime soon after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

Source:  Associated Press

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand is unlikely to become a republic anytime soon or otherwise break from observing Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The couple painted an unflattering picture of the British royal family. Source: 1 NEWS

Ardern was today asked by a reporter whether the unflattering picture of the British royal family painted by Harry and Meghan during an interview with Oprah Winfrey had given her pause about New Zealand’s constitutional ties to Britain.

“I’ve said before that I’ve not sensed an appetite from New Zealanders for significant change in our constitutional arrangements, and I don’t expect that’s likely to change quickly,” she said.

Asked whether Harry and Meghan had ever inquired about living in New Zealand, Ardern said they hadn’t in any official capacity, as far as she was aware.

And asked about her personal friendship with Meghan since the couple toured the country in 2018, Ardern said she had kept in touch.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at the Auckland War Memorial Museum in October. (File photo) Source: Getty

“It is fair to say in the past I’ve had contact here and there,” she said.

“But ultimately, the matters that are being canvassed here I see as for Meghan and Harry to respond to directly. These are matters about their personal lives and their personal decisions, and I don’t think it deserves a commentary from anyone else.”

New Zealand
Politics
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:14
Prince Harry says he was 'trapped' in the royal family before Meghan helped free him
2
Watch: Oprah's jaw drops when Meghan Markle reveals royal circles had concerns over how dark skinned Archie would be
3
Meghan Markle tells Oprah she and Harry got married days before blockbuster ceremony
4
Meghan Markle tells Oprah palace prevented her from seeking help for suicidal thoughts
5
Police hunting for outstanding gym contact of Auckland Covid-19 case
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:33

Person stabbed after reports of armed crime spree in Christchurch suburb

Women fall behind in home ownership due to gender pay gap

Eight people injured after school bus crashes into a ditch in Tasman District

Family 'extremely worried' about missing Auckland man who requires frequent medication