Ardern says NZ should raise global concerns on ‘appropriate platform’, following Mahuta’s comments on Five Eyes

Jacinda Ardern has defended New Zealand's stance of moving away from voicing concerns using the Five Eyes platform.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes after Foreign Minsiter Nanaia Mahuta yesterday said the Government was "uncomfortable with expanding the remit of the Five Eyes relationship".

Asked by Australian news outlet ABC why countries should not be collectively voicing their concerns, the Prime Minister said countries "should be banding together where we see issues globally that don't align with the values that we share".

"Is that best done under the banner of a grouping of countries around a security intelligence platform, or is it best done under the banner of a grouping of countries around a security intelligence platform, or is it best done under a banner of a group of countries with shared values?"

"Some of which may not belong to that Five Eyes partnership. We should be collectively raising issues, be it Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Canada, the US, or say, Germany and others," Ardern said.

"Those collective voices are important, but let's just make sure that we do it with the appropriate platform."

NZ resists joining Australia and US in using Five Eyes to antagonise China

Yesterday, Mahuta said that "New Zealand has been very clear, certainly in this term since we've held the portfolio, not to evoke the Five Eyes as the first point of contact on messaging out on a range of issues that really exist outside of the remit of the Five Eyes".

"We've not favoured that type of approach and have expressed it to Five Eyes partners."

Five Eyes, an intelligence alliance, is made up of the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In November, China issued a warning to "beware of their eyes being poked and blinded" after New Zealand along with its Five Eyes partners issued a statement reiterating "serious concern regarding China’s imposition of new rules to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong".

Mahuta said yesterday New Zealand had raised with Five Eyes partners that they were "uncomfortable with expanding the remit of the Five Eyes relationship, that we would much rather prefer looking for multilateral opportunities to express our interests on a number of issues".

"What we would prefer... is looking for other supports in the region, that may or may not be those countries. The point of it is the Five Eyes have a specific purpose and we would much rather other partners on the issues we want to message out and advocate in favour of as we express our concern but also call for action."

On New Zealand's commitment to Five Eyes, Ardern said that "we see ourselves as an important member of Five Eyes, the point we're raising is actually there's a broad community that often will share those same views".

"Let's reach out to them."