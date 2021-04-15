TODAY |

Ardern says her 'language yesterday was blunt' after accusing MIQ worker of lying

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern says she thought she may have been "a bit blunt" in her language yesterday, after she accused an infected security guard at the Grand Millennium MIQ facility of "lying" to their employer about getting regular Covid-19 tests.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I also accept we have a role as a check and balance," she said. Source: 1 NEWS

It was revealed yesterday that managed isolation and quarantine had no official records showing the person had been tested since November 2020 - prior to last week's positive test.

Yesterday in the House, Ardern said the security guard - Case B - "lied about being tested". 

To media, she said the Government were "getting advised, in this case, the individual was lying to the employer".

"If someone is not fulfilling their requirements and lying about it, you can see that presents issues."

Source: 1 NEWS

Today, Ardern said her "language yesterday was blunt".

"I absolutely accept that. But I also accept we have a role as a check and balance ... I do hope that everyone keeps playing their part."

"I think I was probably a bit blunt, but it doesn't change my view of the roles we all have to play and I accept the Government's role." 

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said during a press conference today that the individual was supplying information to the employer that they were being tested. 

"We all have a part of play here," Ardern said today.

"We have an expectation that employees are tested, we have an expectation that their employers are checking that's happening, and we as the Government, we're that final check and balance and we absolutely recognise there are things we needed to improve to be that backstop measure and we're doing that." 

"We do know we need to improve that system."

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:35
Dunedin doctor who murdered teenage girl dies in prison
2
Auckland police, investigating shooting at luxury CBD hotel, swarm area across town near marae
3
Slashing tobacco outlets, increasing cigarette prices and outlawing filters among new proposals
4
Corrections say they weren't aware of Venod Skantha's denied appeal before he was found dead in jail
5
In tribute to Prince Philip, royal family releases rare, previously unseen photos
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:36

NZ border workers trialling app aimed at early detection of Covid-19 symptoms

No new Covid-19 community cases reported today, but two at the border
00:28

NZ's already small percentage of prime farmland under threat from housing — report
00:39

Auckland police, investigating shooting at luxury CBD hotel, swarm area across town near marae