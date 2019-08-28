TODAY |

Ardern says Government 'mindful of obligations' as Bridges asks if public money will be used to buy Ihumātao land

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Māori Issues
Politics

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government is "mindful of its obligations" as Simon Bridges today pressed her whether public money will be used to buy land at Ihumātao.

However, she also said at present negotiations are taking place between mana whenua and Kiingitanga with no Government input.

National's leader has questioned Ms Ardern about the land dispute at Ihumātao in Parliament two days running, trying to ascertain whether the Government is involved in negotiations.

"Will she rule out any public money either directly or indirectly being used to purchase land at Ihumatao?" Mr Bridges asked today.

Ms Ardern laid out the Government's position in the second part of her reply.

"As I just said in my previous answer, the process at the moment is between mana whenua and kiingitanga they are the ones that are in conversation and I want to respect that.

"If you want to know my position on the Crown, of course we are not a party to the conversations happening at present, but from our perspective we know we have obligations, that includes around the Treaty (Treaty of Waitangi), and Treaty precedent, of course we take that very seriously," she said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

At petition was delivered calling for the Prime Minister to visit the disputed Auckland site.

Last week Ms Ardern confirmed she will visit Ihumātao sometime after negotiations between mana whenua and Kiingitanga have concluded.

Protestors at Ihumātao oppose a proposed housing development by Fletchers on the land. The land is considered sacred to Māori.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The PM also said negotiations are taking place between mana whenua and Kiingitanga with no Government input. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Māori Issues
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:40
It was an emotional goodbye for the newsreader of three years as he is set to embark on his new role as 1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent.
Through tears, departing Breakfast host Daniel Faitaua says goodbye and pays tribute to his dying brother
2
Almost 170 people turned out to hand in their illegal firearms in Christchurch.
Police Association appeals to National to not let politics 'skew the gun debate' as in US
3
New Zealand’s coach, who’s been involved in back-to-back World Cup victories, says "it’ll be interesting to see who can cope".
Steve Hansen takes cheeky shot at All Blacks' rivals vying for RWC title, saying the pressure's on them
4
Owen Franks omission described due to “big and mobile” props needed to suit the All Blacks World Cup plan.
Steve Hansen explains reason for Owen Franks' shock Rugby World Cup omission
5
Ryan Crotty is among the four midfielders selected for the World Cup next month.
Hansen explains why he selected Ryan Crotty over Ngani Laumape for Rugby World Cup
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Almost 170 people turned out to hand in their illegal firearms in Christchurch.

Police Association appeals to National to not let politics 'skew the gun debate' as in US
04:43
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver has a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update: Mysterious deaths in Fiji, pumice island floating in ocean
02:28
Lundy has spent nearly 20 years behind bars for killing his wife Christine and daughter Amber.

Convicted double-murderer Mark Lundy's Supreme Court appeal wraps up
Wakaito Hospital

Waikato DHB to carry out review after unescorted mental health patient found dead in river