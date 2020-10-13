Ardern says 2017 negotiation loaf 'just good baking', after swipe from Collins

Jacinda Ardern says the food she brought along to the 2017 Government negotiations was "just sharing good baking", after National's Judith Collins took a swipe at the Labour leader over chocolate biscuits.

"I'm not someone who takes chocolate biscuits to the negotiating table," Collins said yesterday.

Collins was claiming Labour would take up the Green Party's wealth tax, should the parties negotiate to form a Government. Ardern has denied Labour would adopt the policy, accusing National's accusation of being "desperate".

Collins made the chocolate biscuit comment after being asked the same of National, should it negotiate with ACT after the election.

"We won't be doing a flat tax and our tax policy is very clear," Collins said.

"Who brought chocolate biscuits?" Ardern asked today. "No, no, I brought ginger loaf and no that’s just sharing good baking."

NZ Herald reported Ardern brought gingernuts and chocolate wheatens into the third set of negotiations with Winston Peters in 2017. The next day it was reported she took in the ginger loaf baked by a staff member.