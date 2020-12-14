TODAY |

Ardern responds to Greta Thunberg's criticism over NZ's climate change declaration

Source:  1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern has responded to a tweet from Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg criticising the New Zealand Government’s declaration on climate change.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The PM says said “it’s only a good thing” people are out there to “urge ambition and action”. Source: 1 NEWS

Taking to Twitter, the 17-year-old said New Zealand's "so-called climate emergency declaration” is “nothing unique to any nation” because it is only — effectively — committing to reducing less than one per cent of the country’s emissions by 2025.

Ardern said she hadn’t seen the tweet but said it had been described to her as a “reference to our public service carbon neutral goal of 2025”.

“I would, of course, give the context there that, if that was the sum ambition of any government, then that would be worthy of criticism.

“It is not our sum ambition. And it is not the totality of our plans on climate change,” she said.

Ardern said she thinks it is a “good thing that there are people out there continuing to urge ambition and action”.

Thunberg's tweet today comes after the Government declared the emergency on December 2.

The Government pledged that all coal boilers would be phased out, agencies would reduce the number of cars in its fleets, require the purchasing of hybrids and EVs, and energy emission building standards would be met.

But, according to reporting on Newsroom that Thunberg made reference to in her tweet, that promise would only reduce New Zealand’s emissions by 483,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases a year, out of its total emissions of 78.9 million tonnes a year.


New Zealand
Politics
Environment
Climate Change
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:14
Cabinet agrees in principle to getting Australia travel bubble running by early next year, Jacinda Ardern says
2
Covid-19 risk to New Zealand 'may be highest it's ever been' - Professor Michael Baker
3
Woman falls to her death in front of family while trying to take photo at Victoria tourist spot
4
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's children attempt Māori haka at gathering
5
Ardern responds to Greta Thunberg's criticism over NZ's climate change declaration
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Fathers at country's toughest prison bond with their children in parenting programme
02:28

Project Jonah's tips on what to do if you find a stranded marine mammal this summer
08:36

'We're still using the March standard' as Cook Islands businesses desperately wait for NZ travel bubble date

Dangerous fire risk as temperatures forecast to reach 30 degrees