Ardern remains at top spot as preferred PM, Bridges climbs in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll

Jessica Mutch McKay
1 NEWS Political Editor
Jacinda Ardern remains as New Zealand's preferred Prime Minister at 38 per cent, but has taken a three percentage point fall in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

National Party leader Simon Bridges has risen by the same amount, climbing up to his highest ranking as preferred Prime Minister since April last year - pulling together nine per cent support. 

Jacinda Ardern - 38%
Simon Bridges - 9%
Judith Collins - 5%
Winston Peters - 4%

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern dipped down to her lowest result since April last year. 

Mr Bridges said his result was pleasing, but he did not "read too much into those personal numbers".

Our polling reveals the gloss appears to be wearing off Labour. Source: 1 NEWS

"What the overall polling numbers shows is a National team that is working hard and firing on all cylinders.

"I take nothing for granted, there’s a lot of work to do over the next year but National’s there ready to put forward positive plans to get this country going again."

When asked what her result was down to, Ms Ardern said it was for "individual voters to tell you, rather than for me". 

National's Judith Collins fell one per cent point since July's poll, and Winston Peters rose two, landing at four per cent. 

Party support

1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll - October, 2019 - Party support. Source: 1 NEWS

- National Party: 47%  (Up 2% points)
- Labour Party : 40%  (Down 3%)
- Green Party: 7%  (Up 1%)
- New Zealand First: 4%  (Up 1%)
- ACT: 1% - (Steady)
- Māori Party: 1% - (Steady)
- The Opportunities Party 1% (Steady)
Don't know (14%) or refused to answer (4%).

Between October 5 to 9, 1008 eligible voters were polled by landline (502) and mobile phone (506). The maximum sampling error is approximately ±3.1%-points at the 95% confidence level.

1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll - October, 2019 - Preferred PM. Source: 1 NEWS
