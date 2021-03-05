TODAY |

Ardern rails against 'protectionism' as EU blocks 250k vaccines headed to Australia

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand has gone into bat for its trans-Tasman neighbour over a shipment of Covid-19 vaccines destined for Australia that was blocked from leaving the European Union. 

Jacinda Ardern file photo. Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron around the progress of the Christchurch Call as the second anniversary of the mosque terrorist attack nears. 

Ardern said she took the opportunity "to raise New Zealand's deep concern" over the blocking of Australia's vaccines. 

"That came from a position of principle," she said of the conversation. 

"We do not believe Australia should be put in that position. Now is not the time for there to be acts of protectionism."

Your playlist will load after this ad

A quarter of a million AstraZeneca doses made at an Italian facility will no longer be shipped because Australia has low case numbers. Source: 1 NEWS

Ardern said it was a deeply entrenched issue in the EU, with it feeling contracts had not been upheld. However, she said, it isn't reasonable to block exports. 

"We don’t think the situation Australia has been left in is fair."

She said there had always been uncertainty around the vaccine timetable and would not be drawn on whether New Zealand could end up in the same position as Australia. 

More than 250,000 AstraZeneca vaccines were stopped using an export control system to ensure the company would adhere to its contracts in the EU. 

It was a move Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall described as "very disappointing". 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Associate Health Minister told Breakfast it’s important that contractual arrangement on vaccines are kept. Source: Breakfast

Italy requested the blocking of the vaccines, and the EU did not object. Associated Press reported Italy objected to the shipment due to the shortage and delay of vaccines in the EU, and did not consider Australia a vulnerable nation. 

AstraZeneca is one of four Covid-19 vaccine varieties secured by New Zealand. 

New Zealand
Politics
Australia
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Lower Hutt homeowner's security camera catches intensity of early morning quake
2
Raw: Videos show moment New Zealand rocked by 7.1 magnitude quake
3
'Surreal' - First images appear to show tsunami waves reaching Tokomaru Bay
4
Video shows powerful sea surges wash into Northland's Tutukaka Marina amid tsunami warning
5
‘Bugger it’ – Ardern on NZ's ‘bad luck’ day of earthquakes, tsunami scares and lingering lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Air NZ issues apology for data breach involving Airpoints members

Crowded House to waste no time resuming NZ tour after Covid-19 alert level ease

Youths accused of burgling Whakatāne home during tsunami evacuation
00:25

'Classic Wellington' — Resident unsurprised as another burst water pipe drenches home