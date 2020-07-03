Ardern picks up sweet treat made popular by Kiwi who blogged about quarantine gratitude

A returning Kiwi’s isolation diary has inspired the Prime Minister’s choice of morning tea.

The Prime Minister holds up her slice recommendation by a returning New Zealander's quarantine diary.

Jacinda Ardern posted a picture of her baked slices this morning acknowledging the little sweet recommendation by a returning New Zealander.

“Some of you may have followed the wonderful ‘isolation diary’ of Kate Elizabeth Catalinac,” Ms Ardern wrote.

“She spent her time in quarantine at the Waipuna and, from the excerpts I read, was really well cared for.

“I ran into Kate spontaneously at an airport recently and must have sounded completely random when I asked about the afternoon slices provided by the hotel that were part of her daily routine.”

Like hundreds of others, Ms Ardern read the daily diary entries by Ms Catalinac which were posted on her Facebook page.

To begin some of her daily entries, Ms Catalinac would compare the slices she received in isolation to her mood.

This caught the attention of the Prime Minister and her team, who on meeting Ms Catalinac while in Wellington sparked up a conversation about the slices.

Speaking to Seven Sharp last week, Ms Catalinac said Ms Ardern asked, “Are you the one who was writing about the slices?”

While in South Auckland for an event, Ms Ardern was given some of the now famous slices from Waipuna.

“An old colleague comes over and presents me with a brown paper bag and says, ‘These are the slices,'” Ms Ardern wrote.