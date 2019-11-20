Ardern opens playground on Parliament's front lawn, Mallard tries out the slide

A new playground on Parliament's front lawn was officially opened by the Prime Minister, while Speaker Trevor Mallard tested out the equipment himself.

The play space was announced mid-last year aiming to increase Parliament's accessibility for children and adults.

While the playground was under construction Wellington's strong winds were a menace, with a surrounding fence blowing down in wild gusts during winter.

A group of school children arrived to open the playground today, singing Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi led by Parliament's kaiwhakarite Kura Moeahu.

It was a far cry from NZ First MP Shane Jones' version last week, where he sang to booing farmers on Parliament's forecourt.

Jacinda Ardern today helped children try out the slide, while Speaker Trevor Mallard tried it out himself.

"Little things like this actually add up to big things for kids," Ms Ardern said, pointing to the playground. "If we can consider ourselves to be a place, that over there (Parliament) we focus on kids, we think about their wellbeing, why wouldn't we manifest that on our very grounds?