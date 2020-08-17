TODAY |

Ardern moving election to October a 'middle ground compromise' - Jessica Mutch McKay

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's decision to move the general election to October 17 is a "middle-ground compromise," says 1 NEWS Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay.

1 NEWS’ Political Editor says there was “a lot of political pressure” on the PM to delay the election. Source: 1 NEWS

Today, Ms Ardern announced the election would be pushed back four weeks and will now take place on October 17, rather than September 19.

"All parties seem to be broadly supporting of the election delay," Mutch McKay said in a live cross on 1 NEWS at Midday.

Over the weekend, National, NZ First and ACT were mounting pressure and calling for a delay, citing difficulty in conducting a campaign amid the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

Ms Ardern said she recognised that moving an election date is a significant decision.

"Moving the date by four weeks also gives all parties a fair shot to campaign and delivers New Zealanders certainty without unnecessarily long delays," Ms Ardern said. 

Jacinda Ardern on August 17 Source: Getty

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters called for the election to be delayed, after initially pushing for a November election. "Common sense has prevailed," Mr Peters said. 

Read more
Jacinda Ardern says Winston Peters 'absolutely' did not twist her arm to move election date

National Party leader Judith Collins also called for a delay in the election to November or next year.

Today Ms Collins said: "National is looking forward to engaging with the public on ideas to drive our economic recovery and safeguard New Zealanders from Covid-19 now that the election has been rescheduled for October 17.

“We acknowledge the new date."

New Zealand
Politics
Political Analysis
Your Vote 2020
