Ardern moving election to October a 'middle ground compromise' - Jessica Mutch McKay

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's decision to move the general election to October 17 is a "middle-ground compromise," says 1 NEWS Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Today, Ms Ardern announced the election would be pushed back four weeks and will now take place on October 17, rather than September 19.

"All parties seem to be broadly supporting of the election delay," Mutch McKay said in a live cross on 1 NEWS at Midday.

Over the weekend, National, NZ First and ACT were mounting pressure and calling for a delay, citing difficulty in conducting a campaign amid the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

Ms Ardern said she recognised that moving an election date is a significant decision.

"Moving the date by four weeks also gives all parties a fair shot to campaign and delivers New Zealanders certainty without unnecessarily long delays," Ms Ardern said.

Jacinda Ardern on August 17 Source: Getty

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters called for the election to be delayed, after initially pushing for a November election. "Common sense has prevailed," Mr Peters said.

Read more Jacinda Ardern says Winston Peters 'absolutely' did not twist her arm to move election date

National Party leader Judith Collins also called for a delay in the election to November or next year.