Ardern to meet with head of Twitter to discuss eliminating online terrorist content

The Prime Minister is meeting with the head of Twitter in Wellington today.
Jacinda Ardern and Jack Dorsey will continue conversations around eliminating terrorist content online.
The pair met in Paris in May this year, ahead of the Christchurch Call Summit.
Ms Ardern led the summit, that looked into the prevention of videos such as the one broadcast live on Facebook of the Christchurch terrorist attack.
Twitter is one of the eight online networks to sign on to an initiative set up to combat violent extremism on the internet in the wake of the March 15 attack in which 51 people were killed.