Ardern, Māori ministers receive fierce welcome for NZ Land Wars commemorations

Hundreds of Māori toa, warriors, have given Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Māori ministers a fierce welcome to Owae Marae in Waitara for the commemorations of the New Zealand Land Wars.

Te Pūtake o te Riri, He Rā Maumahara is a national initiative to commemorate the New Zealand Land Wars and raise awareness of the events that shaped the country's modern history.

Timed to coincide with the anniversary of the United Tribes of Aotearoa's declaration of independence in 1831, Taranaki is this year's focus after the inaugural event was held in Northland in 2018.

It's also being hosted by the iwi of Taranaki

Key event organiser Ruakere Hond said the New Zealand Wars have always been about Waitara, where the first shots in the conflict were fired.

In their haka pōwhiri, the warriors paid homage to all their tūpuna who died in the New Zealand Wars around Aotearoa.

After the official welcome there will be the launch of RNZ's NZ Wars: Stories of Waitara series and panel discussions.

Tomorrow people will have the opportunity to visit local pā site in Waitara where the conflicts were held.

Hundreds of Māori toa, warriors, welcome officials on Owae Marae in Waitara for the commemorations of the New Zealand Land Wars. Source: rnz.co.nz
