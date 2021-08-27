TODAY |

Ardern jokes that showing graph is 'for the memes'

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has embraced her recent internet fame, joking during Friday's Covid-19 briefing that showing another graph to media and the New Zealand public was "for the memes".

The Prime Minister's recent internet fame hadn't gotten past her. Source: 1 NEWS

Ardern became a meme - a humourous image used on the internet - earlier this week after a picture of her holding up a heatmap of close contacts to Covid-19 cases went viral.

Internet users have since photoshopped in numerous different images to replace the heatmap she was originally holding.

Jacinda Ardern displays a heat map of known contacts of existing Covid cases around NZ. Source: Associated Press

The recent internet fame appears to have not got past the Prime Minister as she discussed vaccination rates at Friday's Covid-19 briefing in Wellington.

Ardern grabbed a piece of paper in front of her to hold up to the assembled media before delivering her line.

"You know that I love to hold up a good graph, just for the memes," Ardern quipped.

The comment got a decent laugh from reporters as the Prime Minister explained her beloved graph.

It's the latest fun moment from the serious briefings of this year's lockdown, after Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins went viral earlier this month for discussing when people could "spread their legs" in level 4, rather than stretch them.

The Covid-19 Response Minister's comment left Dr Ashley Bloomfield amused. Source: 1 NEWS

