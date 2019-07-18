TODAY |

Ardern heaps praise on Christchurch terrorist attack survivor who met Trump today

The Christchurch terrorist attack survivor who met US President Donald Trump today "is a man full of love and compassion", says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. 

Fifty-one people were killed in the Christchurch mosque attacks on March 15. Among them was Farid Ahmed's wife, who was at Al Noor mosque.

Mr Trump met with victims of religious persecution in the White House's Oval Office, where Mr Ahmed thanked Mr Trump for his leadership and "standing up for humanity".

"Thank you for supporting us after the March 15 tragedy in Christchurch. God bless you and God bless the United States," he said, according to the Associated Press. 

During a press conference in Melbourne, where the Prime Minister kicked off her overseas trip today, Ms Ardern said Mr Ahmed's warm comments to the US president did not surprise her. 

Farid Ahmed, who lost his wife of 24 years on March 15, was invited to Washington DC so the President could meet victims of religious prosecution.

"I don't think I have ever heard or indeed met an individual who has had so little reason to be forgiving and yet is so incredibly forgiving," she said. 

"He is a man full of love and compassion, and he exudes that in every interaction he has. 

"It doesn't surprise me at all he's doing that abroad and continuing to be a person that just promotes love and humanity."

Farid Ahmed survived the attack at the Al Noor Mosque terrorist attack, but he lost his wife.

During the Christchurch National Remembrance Service on March 29, Mr Ahmed thanked "New Zealanders for coming together to show the world that New Zealand is a peaceful country".

"I have chosen peace, I have chosen love, and I have forgiven," he said. 

He thanked Mr Trump for his leadership and "standing up for humanity".
