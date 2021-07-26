Ardern has amusing advice after child guesses she’s turning 62 today

While Jacinda Ardern this morning dismissed her turning 41 as a "boring, nothing birthday," her visit to a Northland school generated a bit of birthday fun.

Jacinda Ardern at Ruakākā Primary School. Source: Facebook/Jacinda Ardern

"When a child asks you how old you are, I definitely don’t recommend replying with “how old do you think?” Ardern posted on social media today.

The Prime Minister visited Ruakākā Primary School this morning to talk about funding the Government is investing into schools in the area.

After answering a child's question with a question, Ardern revealed the answer in the social media post complete with a surprised face emoji.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"And in case you were wondering what the kids guessed my age to be, the answer was 62," Ardern wrote in the post.

In her usual spot on Breakfast this morning, Ardern said she hasn't got any birthday celebrations planned.

"I haven't got one planned, but it's one of those boring, nothing birthdays, but thank you very much, it's very kind," she said.

Host Jenny-May Clarkson responded: "it's not a nothing birthday, every birthday should be celebrated."