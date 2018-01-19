 

Ardern or Gayford? 'I'll probably try and sneak in my name somehow' – PM on baby's last name

The Prime Minister of New Zealand has revealed what will probably be the last name of her baby with partner Clarke Gayford. 

She said double-barrel last names could be a bit complicated.
"So probably likely a Gayford." 

"So probably likely a Gayford." 

However, she said she would like something from her side, too. 

"I'll probably try sneak in my name somehow."

While there was talk of both first and last names today, Ms Ardern said for now they are keeping the baby's gender a secret. 

Ms Adern said this felt like as good of a time as any to share the news that they are expecting parents.

The baby is due in mid-June. 

