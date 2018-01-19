Ardern or Gayford? 'I'll probably try and sneak in my name somehow' – PM on baby's last name

Source:
The Prime Minister of New Zealand has revealed what will probably be the last name of her baby with partner Clarke Gayford.
Jacinda Ardern said the double-barrel last name can get a bit complicated.
"So probably likely a Gayford."
However, she said she would like something from her side, too.
"I'll probably try sneak in my name somehow."
Clarke Gayford with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
Source: Getty
While there was talk of both first and last names today, Ms Ardern said for now they are keeping the baby's gender a secret.
Ms Adern said this felt like as good of a time as any to share the news that they are expecting parents.
The baby is due in mid-June.
