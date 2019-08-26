TODAY |

Ardern expresses New Zealand's concern over Amazon fires to Brazil

New Zealand has reached out to Brazil as fires rips through the Amazon rainforest, with the Prime Minister calling it an "environmental issue that impacts on the entire world". 

Fire is burning through the Amazon rainforest at a rapid rate, with more than 41,000 fires in the region recorded this year, according to the Associated Press. 

"I have made a direct request from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that they reach out to their counterparts in Brazil to raise New Zealand's concerns alongside the international communities," Jacinda Ardern said today. 

She called the situation "an example of an environmental issue that impacts on the entire world".

"The Amazon are the lungs of the world," Ms Ardern said. 

"If there was an ask, we would consider it. We haven't that yet. You would hope there was resource in the region available to try and deal with what we're seeing in the forest."

New Zealand reaches out to Brazil, raises concerns over Amazon fires - PM Jacinda Ardern called it an "environmental issue that impacts on the entire world".
