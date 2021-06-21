Ardern expresses 'heartfelt sympathy' for Janesh Prasad's family

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today paid tribute to Janesh Prasad, who died at work as a tornado swept through South Auckland on Saturday.

Janesh Prasad with his family. Source: Givealittle

"I'd like to express my heartfelt sympathy for the family of Janesh Prasad, who lost his life as a result of the tornado in Auckland," Ardern said.

"I know everyone's thoughts are with his wife, children, friends and colleagues."

A Give-a-little page was set up to raise money for the family of Prasad, a forklift mechanic. The 41-year-old was working at the Ports of Auckland freight hub in Wiri when the twister hit around 8.30am on Saturday.

Another worker at the port was rushed to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ardern said the recent weather events, especially in Papatoetoe and Tairāwhiti had been a distressing time for those impacted.

"Lives have been disrupted and homes and businesses damaged.

"The worst of the weather is behind us but we can expect a significant clean up effort in those communities hardest hit," she said.

Kate Singh, sister of Prasad, told 1 NEWS her brother’s death had been a "very terrible blow" for the family.

"My brother was a very loving, caring and admirable person. I will never be able to find a person like him ever in life."