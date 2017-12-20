 

Ardern, English to face off in debating chamber today as parliament sits for first time in 2018

There are five days to go before the government's first 100 days runs out and it has plenty of work still to do.

Jacinda Ardern faced a barrage of questions from the National leader on why charter schools seem headed for closure.

Parliament sits today for the first time this year and ministers will be bringing in a raft of bills to meet promises made before the election.

They're likely to include medicinal cannabis legislation, changes to electoral law to stop MPs staying on when they leave their parties and the workplace relations bill released last week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and National's leader Bill English have a big week ahead as well.

It's one of the final pieces of Labour's 100 day plan.
They'll be facing off in the debating chamber and they're both due to deliver important scene-setting speeches on Wednesday.

On Thursday Ms Ardern will announce details of the upcoming inquiry into the abuse of children in state care.

National - with 56 seats the largest opposition party in New Zealand's history - won't be giving the government an easy ride.

"There was an assumption that because there was a new government, we were there to make their job easier to do," Mr English said today.

The National Party leader says it's not an economic measure and 90 day trials should remain for big businesses.
"But if they're doing things we think are bad for New Zealand, then we will make it harder for them - and we've got more seats than Labour and NZ First put together."

He said filibustering - delaying legislation by dragging out debates - was part of "the standard toolkit of opposition".

Mr English isn't happy about the way the government has gone about cross-party co-operation so far.

It's going to need National's support to get the new Trans-Pacific Partnership through parliament because the Greens aren't going to vote for it.

That support will be there when it's needed, but Mr English doesn't like the way it's being taken for granted.

"They've been attacking National's record on the TPP, which isn't the best way to create a constructive relationship," he said.

"The government has got a bit to learn about working with other parties."

