Ardern denies there is an 'urban-rural divide' after Morrinsville protest

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern has played down an "urban-rural divide" after she was criticised at a protest march in her home town of Morrinsville by farmers.

Ms Ardern, speaking this morning to TVNZ1's Breakfast programme, said she thought the protest was simply political and she didn't take the insults personally - including one sign which called her a "pretty communist".

She said many farmers want to see water taxes introduced and rivers cleaned up, and said she thinks yesterday's protest is not indicative of the wider rural community.

"I know there are members of our farming community who are staunch environmentalists," Ms Ardern said.

"I don't think there's a divide - I do think we're united in that."

She said she would like to sit down and work through the implications of Labour's suggested environmental measures with those affected, and said New Zealanders will have a chance to review any potential measures before they are implemented.

She admitted there is obviously "some concern around the way we deal with that issue" but said it is about how New Zealand lives up to its "clean green image".

"I am still committed to us cleaning up our rivers," she said.