Ardern defends MIQ system despite some Pasifika cases battling to get medical care

Both the Prime Minister and Director-General of Health have defended MIQ processes after 1News revealed some Pasifika Covid-19 cases are struggling to get adequate medical help.

Aucklander Tuala Tagaloa Tusani is in an MIQ facility struggling with Covid-19, and at one point staff at the quarantine facility told him to use panadol.

And Tusani is not alone; the Pacific Leadership Forum is asking for explanations as to why some Covid-19 cases are being blocked from hospital-level care.

With Pasifika making up about 74 per cent of cases in the latest Delta outbreak, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says Pasifika health practitioners have been working alongside those in MIQ since last week.

He added there are general practitioners and nursing staff on-site at quarantine facilities 24/7.

"In this case, I know that the person was assessed more than once, including by a GP, and I'm glad their health needs were looked after," he said when asked about Tusani.

Bloomfield said having Pasifika health professionals on site at quarantine facilities has been "really helpful."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern noted that the process for dealing with community outbreaks versus returning travellers has to be handled differently, especially when there are language barriers.

"It's very different knowing you're coming into a facility for a number of weeks versus someone who gets information sometimes only hours before," she said.

"They're also grappling with the fact that they have Covid-19; they're likely having to bring their family with them."

Ardern added that it could be a high-stress environment as people are moved into isolation facilities.

"It's a very stressful and difficult environment with very little room for error."