Ardern confirms state memorial service for Prince Philip will be held next week

New Zealand will hold a state memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, on April 21 at 3pm.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (left) and Prince Philip (right). Source: Getty
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement today.
The service in Wellington falls on the Queen's actual birthday.
Tomorrow, politicians will make statements on Prince Philip's passing.
Flags will also be flown at half mast.
Ardern said the motion that will be said in Parliament tomorrow was "about making sure we demonstrate the respect and regard to which we hold the Duke of Edinburgh and we acknowledge the impact it will have on the Royal household".
Prince Philip died on Friday (NZT). He was 99.