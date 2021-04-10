TODAY |

Ardern confirms state memorial service for Prince Philip will be held next week

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand will hold a state memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, on April 21 at 3pm. 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (left) and Prince Philip (right). Source: Getty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement today. 

The service in Wellington falls on the Queen's actual birthday. 

Tomorrow, politicians will make statements on Prince Philip's passing. 

Flags will also be flown at half mast. 

Ardern said the motion that will be said in Parliament tomorrow was "about making sure we demonstrate the respect and regard to which we hold the Duke of Edinburgh and we acknowledge the impact it will have on the Royal household". 

Prince Philip died on Friday (NZT). He was 99.

New Zealand
Royalty
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Woman has to have uterus removed after doctor botches routine procedure
2
Michael Baker says there's chance of Covid-19 outbreak in Auckland due to missing case linking border workers
3
Ministry of Health details bus trips taken by Auckland border worker who later tested positive for Covid-19
4
Child critically injured after incident involving car outside Tauranga school
5
Auckland CBD shop among newest locations of interest for Covid-positive border worker
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Woman has to have uterus removed after doctor botches routine procedure

Investigation launched into Case B's Covid-19 testing history after no test at least since mid-March

Māori Party referred to police over delay in declaring more than $300,000 of donations

Gisborne councillor reprimanded for Facebook post with vaccine misinformation