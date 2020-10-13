TODAY |

Ardern, Collins vying for votes in tight seats of Ōhāriu, Hutt South

Source:  1 NEWS

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and National leader Judith Collins will be back in Wellington today, just days out from election day. 

The focus will be on Ōhrāia and Hutt South – two of the closest electorate races. Source: Breakfast

The leaders will be focusing on the tight seats of Ōhāriu and Hutt South, after a testing day for both on the campaign trail yesterday. 

Ardern yesterday voiced frustration at the National Party for spreading “misinformation” that a Labour victory would lead to a wealth tax if it were to form a coalition with the Green Party. 

Greens co-leader James Shaw indicated that the party’s wealth tax policy was a “priority” but not a “bottom line” in any coalition talks. 

Meanwhile, Collins was in Christchurch company Tait Communications re-announcing her party’s tech policy and refusing to back down on her claim that a Labour-Greens Government would introduce a wealth tax. 

Former National leader Sir John Key attempted a similar tactic in 2014 where he used the stop at the factory to take aim at the additional debt he said the Greens in Government would bring. 

Ōhāriu, one of the wealthiest electorates in the country, is expected to be a close race between National MP Brett Hudson and Labour MP Greg O’Connor.

The first day of election campaigning kicked off today across the nation. Source: 1 NEWS

Only 1000 votes separated the pair at the last election, with the seat held by United Future leader Peter Dunne before 2017.

National MP Chris Bishop snatched Hutt South from Labour in 2017, with the MP winning by a margin of 2000 votes against Labour’s Ginny Andersen. Before 2017, the seat was held by Labour MP and Speaker Trevor Mallard.

New Zealand
Politics
Your Vote 2020
Wellington
