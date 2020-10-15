TODAY |

Ardern, Collins to face off in TVNZ final leaders' debate tonight

National leader Judith Collins and Labour leader Jacinda Ardern will go head-to-head tonight in the final leaders' debate of the 2020 election campaign.

The final leaders’ debate will air on TVNZ1 at 7pm. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after a fiery day on the campaign trail yesterday.

Ardern again ruled out a wealth tax, calling claims by National that it would go ahead under a Labour-Greens coalition a "desperate tactic".

Meanwhile, Collins urged the public to vote for her party, saying others were "miserable" and lacked optimism.

More than 1.4 million people have already voted.

The debate, moderated by Jessica Mutch McKay, will air tonight on TVNZ1 at 7pm, as well as live at 1 NEWS online and Facebook.

