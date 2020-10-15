Ardern, Collins to face off in TVNZ final leaders' debate tonight

National leader Judith Collins and Labour leader Jacinda Ardern will go head-to-head tonight in the final leaders' debate of the 2020 election campaign.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes after a fiery day on the campaign trail yesterday.

Ardern again ruled out a wealth tax, calling claims by National that it would go ahead under a Labour-Greens coalition a "desperate tactic".

Meanwhile, Collins urged the public to vote for her party, saying others were "miserable" and lacked optimism.

More than 1.4 million people have already voted.