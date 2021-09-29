Ardern, Collins debate 'a Covid-free Christmas or reopening borders early'

National leader Judith Collins says fully-vaccinated Kiwis from low-risk countries should be able to return home for Christmas without “needing to win the managed isolation and quarantine lottery”.

The question in the House from Collins prompted Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins to ask if it was a matter of "a Covid-free Christmas or reopening the borders early and getting Covid for Christmas."

It comes as National this morning announced its “opening up” plan. Collins said the plan showed that “under National, Kiwis can come home for Christmas. Under Labour, they can’t”.

During question time, Collins suggested in a question to the Prime Minister that “double-vaccinated Kiwis in countries with low levels of Covid” shouldn’t have to go through MIQ.

Jacinda Ardern said there were already plans underway to allow some people to come to the country quarantine-free under “green zone” arrangements.

“But one of those green zones ... was Australia. Things dramatically changed there and that obviously moved into a high-risk category,” Ardern said.

“We have had the Cook Islands able to enter into New Zealand, but, of course, they've chosen to shut off to us. Where it has been low-risk, we have opened.

“In October, we will be reopening for Recognised Seasonal Employer workers from Vanuatu, Tonga, and Samoa. Where it's low risk, we have opened, but, as it turns out, very few countries in this world right now are low risk.”

Hipkins then interjected with a question of his own.

"To the Prime Minister, which does she think New Zealanders would prefer: a Covid-free Christmas or reopening the borders early and getting Covid for Christmas?"

Ardern said the Government’s priority was to “try and give New Zealanders as much freedom as possible” domestically, get vaccination rates high, then make moves on the border “in the first quarter of 2022”.

Collins then asked: “If her plan is to have as many people vaccinated as possible in the first half of next year but no particular number based on that before she can reopen, then why can't she just get more people vaccinated now so Kiwis can come home for Christmas?”

Ardern said she rejected the premise of the question.

“Vaccinations are currently available and ready for every single New Zealander right now.

“But if the member may choose to look around globally, every single country around the world, once they get to high rates, it does get harder.”

