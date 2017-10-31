Ardern to chair additional APEC leaders' meeting on Covid-19 recovery

APEC economies "have suffered their biggest contraction since the Second World War over the past year, with 81 million jobs lost", Ardern said.



She says the 21-member economies have "already responded in significant ways", including the removal of barriers for easier distribution of Covid-19 vaccines and other related supplies, but "there is still a lot of work to do to get through the crisis".



The meeting will see leaders share information to "continue to build on our collective understanding of the region’s health response to Covid-19, and shape a collaborative economic response".



Containing the pandemic through "rapid, safe, and effective vaccination; micro- and macro-economic policy settings to sustain businesses and workers; and building more resilient, inclusive and sustainable economies" will also be on the agenda, she said.



“I will be inviting discussion on immediate measures to achieve more co-ordinated regional action to assist recovery, as well as steps that will support inclusive and sustainable growth over the long term," she said.



"APEC leaders will work together to get through the pandemic and promote a sustainable and inclusive recovery, because nobody is safe until everyone is safe."

