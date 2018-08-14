 

Ardern 'categorically' rules out expenses leak came from Labour, Bridges 'confident' it was not from National

New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern "categorically" ruled out that Simon Bridges' expenses leak came from Labour, and Mr Bridges said he was "confident" it did not come from National. 

Mr Bridges' MP expenses were released yesterday, with $113,973 spent on travel and accommodation between April and June, reported by Newshub. 

Ms Ardern said Labour did not have access to Mr Bridges' expenses. 

"We've sought assurances from Ministerial services who manage this information that none of the Opposition's numbers were shared with anyone but them," Ms Ardern said. "They've given us that assurance."

"We've had it confirmed no one in Labour actually ever had access to that information. The only groups as I understand who will of had access will be the Opposition themselves and the Speaker." 

She said even if Labour had access to it, it would be "totally inappropriate" to leak it. 

Mr Bridges said he did not know who leaked the details of his expenses. 

"It isn't National, I'm very confident about that. It's good to see [Speaker] Trevor Mallard is doing an inquiry and we'll see what happens. 

He said there were "multiple players throughout the parliamentary precint" that could have had access to the figures. 

"The reality is this was going to come out on Thursday, it's not that big of a deal."

Mr Bridges did not think it was an overspend, and that it was "fundamentally important" that he got out around the country. 

Speaker Trevor Mallard said the leaked document had a different format than that supplied to Parliamentary Services, Parliamentary Library and from the Speakers' office. 

He said he would take 24 hours to "take soundings about whether there needs to be a further forensic examination as to the source of the document". 

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. 

The Prime Minister says it did not come from the Government or the Speaker. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Simon Bridges asks for independent inquiry into his expenses leak - 'I want to get to the bottom of it'

New Zealand
Politics

Simon Bridges wants an independent inquiry into his expenses leak that has forced him to defend the roughly $114,000 he clocked up travelling around the country between April and June.

Mr Bridges says the expenses aren't the issue as they would have been released on Thursday regardless, but he is more concerned about the fact they were leaked and the ramifications for those in Parliament.

READ MORE: Simon Bridges says National Party caucus didn't leak his travel expenses

"I have discussed matter with the Speaker and my very clear view is that there needs to be an independent comprehensive investigation away from the Speaker, parliamentary services and Government.

"I think it has to be comprehensive, led by someone such as a High Court judge that I and National agree with," Mr Bridges told media this afternoon.

Although the National Party leader says he is "very confident" it wasn't a National MP that leaked the expenses, he is prepared to go where the evidence takes the inquiry.

"I want to get to the bottom of it," he said.

Earlier Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern "categorically" ruled out that Mr Bridges' expenses leak came from Labour.

"We've sought assurances from Ministerial services who manage this information that none of the Opposition's numbers were shared with anyone but them," Ms Ardern said. "They've given us that assurance."

"We've had it confirmed no-one in Labour actually ever had access to that information. The only groups as I understand who will of had access will be the Opposition themselves and the speaker."

She said even if Labour had access to it, it would be "totally inappropriate" to leak it.
 


 

Mr Bridges has been forced to defend the roughly $84,000 he clocked up travelling around the country in a Crown limo. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics
New Zealand
Health
Maori Issues

A new programme that focuses on mindfulness and Māori mythology through yoga movement in primary schools has been launched.

Creator Jason Te Patu says the M3 programme provides peace and balance with three main components.

“I kind of look at this whole programme as hauora really, Te Whare Tapawhā. Through the mindfulness we tackle hinengaro and wairua, through movement obviously tinana, and then through doing it together in the sense of whakapapa and learning our stories, that sense of whakawhanaungatanga.”

The programme is popular within schools in Wellington, and yesterday it was first trialled in Auckland at Westmere School. 

Te Patu says there are a lot of benefits to the programme, including teaching tamariki to be present in the moment.

“That’s what mindfulness means to me, is being present in everything that we do. We’re just distracted with [phones] or [computers], all that stuff, but how can our kids benefit from just having moment to moment, breath to breath.”

Yoga is something you rarely see Māori men practicing and Te Patu has been paving the way for the past 27 years as Māori men.

“If I can help our Māori brothers to be able to give them some tools that can allow them to deal with stuff better, so they’re calmer, more mindful brothers, then koirā te kaupapa.”

Students weren’t the only ones having fun. According to Tui Ross, teachers were all for it too.

The kaupapa will open to schools in central Auckland with the off chance of it becoming a part of all schools across the country.

The programme is popular within schools in Wellington, and yesterday it was first trialled in Auckland at Westmere School. Source: Te Karere
New Zealand
Health
Maori Issues