Ardern broadens NZ and Japan's relationship during visit with sharing of classified information

The All Blacks aren't the only Kiwis hoping for success in Japan - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is there meeting with a range of business and government officials.

She's already met with her Japanese counterpart, Shinzō Abe, where they discussed a wide range of issues, including climate change in the Pacific and maritime security in the east and south China seas.

But its greater sharing of classified information that also topped the agenda between the two nations keen to emphasize their shared values.

"We already have information sharing arrangements with other countries, and we already share information with Japan, but this will make it easier for us to deepen those ties, continue to work together in what is quite a volatile, regional security environment," Ms Ardern said.

Today, her focus shifted to New Zealand business, including a couple of agreements to be signed between Japanese and New Zealand institutions.

Our political reporter Maiki Sherman is travelling with the Prime Minister. Source: 1 NEWS
