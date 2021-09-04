Ardern, Bloomfield to speak at 1pm after three Covid cases with links outside Auckland

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield have called a press conference for 1pm on Sunday.

People wearing face masks on Ponsonby Road in Auckland on September 29, 2021. Source: Getty

It was originally planned that the Ministry of Health would issue a 1pm press release with the latest Covid-19 figures.

However, after a truck driver who visited Palmerston North for work tested positive, and now one case each in Hamilton and Raglan, that plan has changed.

Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Source: Getty

It comes as Auckland awaits tomorrow's alert level update.

Auckland went into Alert Level 4 lockdown on August 17 after an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant. The city has since moved down to Level 3 where it currently sits. The rest of New Zealand have greater freedoms in Level 2.

On Monday Cabinet will meet to decide if there's a change in Auckland's alert level status. The Prime Minister will inform the public of the decision that afternoon.

On Saturday there were 27 new Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand, all in Auckland.

Also on Saturday multiple people seemingly flouted social distancing rules at an anti-lockdown protest in the Domain.

The Ministry of Health announced 27 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, including one patient from Middlemore Hospital who tested positive after visiting the emergency department on an unrelated matter.

This latest person to present at Middlemore with Covid-19 comes after two people with the virus came to the hospital on Wednesday night.