Ardern, Bloomfield to give update on Covid-19 case numbers at 1pm

Jacinda Ardern wasn't able to give an update on Covid-19 community cases from overnight when speaking on Breakfast on Tuesday morning, instead pointing to the numbers update at 1pm.

Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield speak at a press conference. Source: Getty

Numbers on new cases between Monday and Tuesday morning will be provided in a press conference at 1pm held by Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

However, the Prime Minister told Breakfast that New Zealand was increasingly seeing a reduction in locations of interest.

As at 8pm on Monday, there were 456 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health website.

The Prime Minister said there has been a reduction in locations of interest around the country since locking down. Source: Breakfast

On Monday, there were 53 new community cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the Delta outbreak to 562.

Also Monday, the prime minister announced Auckland will stay in full lockdown at Alert Level 4 for at least another two weeks, while it is intended Northland will move to Alert Level 3 on Thursday evening at 11.59pm.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
