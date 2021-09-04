Ardern, Bloomfield express condolences over Covid death

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield have expressed their condolences to the family and loved ones of the person who passed away from Covid-19 on Friday night.

Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Source: Getty

“Every death is a reminder of the damage Covid-19 can cause when it gets into our community,” Ardern said.

The woman, aged in her 90s was admitted to hospital on 28 August from home. She was a household contact of a case and had been confirmed as a case before admission to hospital.

The total Covid-19 death toll in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic is now 27.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement she had a number of underlying health conditions.

"Our older New Zealanders and those with underlying health issues are by far the most at risk from the virus and one of the reasons lockdowns are such an important tool to stop its spread,” Ardern said.

“This is a time for us all to offer our deep sympathy, while also respecting the family’s privacy,” Bloomfield said.