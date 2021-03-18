Ardern assures Kiwis that plans for trans-Tasman bubble are being worked on 'very, very hard'

After opposition pressure in Parliament, noises from the New Zealand Government suggest quarantine-free travel for Australians may be nearing.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Trans-Tasman bubble chat has reached fever-pitch in Wellington this week, with Jacinda Ardern's Government moving closer to landing its long-held goal.

This morning, deputy prime minister Grant Robertson told Radio NZ a border opening for Australians was "not far off".



And in the afternoon in Parliament's halls, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the issue could be heard by cabinet on Monday.



"The cabinet is going to be discussing that in the next week or two," he said.



"We'll say a lot more about the bubble next week."



Several Kiwi outlets have reported - without attribution - the Government plans to open its borders next month, though a spokesman for the PM said that was speculation.

Hipkins has previously told Parliament that Air New Zealand would need three weeks notice to resume regular flights across the Tasman.



That would make a bubble possible within a month should the Government finally decide on a re-opening plan - in line with the reported date.

For weeks, the Government has prevaricated on the issue, pointing to issues that still need agreement before pre-Covid travel is restored.



Those issues include the Government's response to future outbreaks, its required testing regime, and how to treat passengers transiting from other countries.

Speaking on Radio NZ, Robertson said he was "very optimistic we'll sort that out in reasonably short order".



New Zealand's borders have been closed to all but citizens, regular residents and some exemptions for the last 12 months, with all requiring a fortnight's stay in isolation.