Ardern asks Kiwis to call out Covid-19 rule breakers — 'It’s not OK to let the rest of us down'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today asked Kiwis to call out Covid-19 rule breakers after recent breaches led to the latest lockdown.

Her comments come as it was earlier revealed how the 21-year-old South Auckland man — Case M, who was confirmed as having Covid-19 on Saturday — became infected with the virus.

One person from Case M's family had contact with an infected person from a different family during the Level 3 lockdown earlier this month.

The contact was not revealed to contact tracers, Ardern told Breakfast.

At a post-Cabinet address this afternoon, Ardern called on family members and work colleagues to keep each other on track.

"Even with the full understanding of human fallibility it’s not OK for members of the team of five million to let the rest of us down," she said.

"I am asking everyone now more than ever to continue to back and support one another, and if that means calling a family member or work colleague out for not following the rules then we should do that.

"Do it with kindness but do it."

Ardern added that prosecution is a matter for police not politicians, while acknowledging the approach to beating Covid-19 needs high rates of compliance.

"Families and communities need to help people do the right thing.