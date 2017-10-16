Ardern and Gayford first knew of pregnancy six days before government formed

PM Jacinda Ardern was in the midst of negotiations with Winston Peters as leader of the Labour Party when she found out she was pregnant on October 13.

A composite image of NZ First Party leader Winston Peters with Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern. Source: Getty

It was weeks after the 2017 election left New Zealand in limbo without a government while the two leading parties negotiated with Winston Peters in the middle.

Just six days later she found out she would be New Zealand's Prime Minister.

"We first knew of my pregnancy on the 13th of October, but as many couples do in the early stages, we kept it to ourselves," Ms Ardern said in a statement today after releasing the news.

From a personal perspective, I am so looking forward to my new role as a parent. But I am equally focused on my job and responsibilities as Prime Minister.

"While 2018 will be the year I become a mum, it will also be a year that the Government finishes our 100 day plan, and starts pursuing all of the priorities that will build a better New Zealand.