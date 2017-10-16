 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Ardern and Gayford first knew of pregnancy six days before government formed

share

Source:

1 NEWS

PM Jacinda Ardern was in the midst of negotiations with Winston Peters as leader of the Labour Party when she found out she was pregnant on October 13. 

A composite image of NZ First Party leader Winston Peters with Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern

A composite image of NZ First Party leader Winston Peters with Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern.

Source: Getty

It was weeks after the 2017 election left New Zealand in limbo without a government while the two leading parties negotiated with Winston Peters in the middle. 

Just six days later she found out she would be New Zealand's Prime Minister. 

"We first knew of my pregnancy on the 13th of October, but as many couples do in the early stages, we kept it to ourselves," Ms Ardern said in a statement today after releasing the news. 

From a personal perspective, I am so looking forward to my new role as a parent. But I am equally focused on my job and responsibilities as Prime Minister.

"While 2018 will be the year I become a mum, it will also be a year that the Government finishes our 100 day plan, and starts pursuing all of the priorities that will build a better New Zealand.

"I look forward to leading that work, and having a slightly expanded family join me on that journey."

Related

Jacinda Adern and her partner, Clarke Gayford, are expecting their first child this year.

Congratulations flooding in for pregnant Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Live updates: 'I'll be Prime Minister AND a mum' - PM Jacinda Ardern pregnant

2
Martin Guptill hits a six against Sri Lanka

LIVE: Guptill fifty drives New Zealand in search of big total against Pakistan

3
John Parker, Joseph Parker and Tyson Fury celebrate after the WBO title fight win over Hughie Fury.

'You won't find better sparring than me' - Tyson Fury offers to help Joseph Parker prepare for the title fight of his life

4
Jacinda Adern and her partner, Clarke Gayford, are expecting their first child this year.

Congratulations flooding in for pregnant Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

01:42
5
Relatives and neighbours of the family say there were warning signs early on.

Horror house sibling plotted escape for two years - reports


00:30
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Live updates: 'I'll be Prime Minister AND a mum' - PM Jacinda Ardern pregnant

Ms Ardern also revealed that she and partner Clarke Gayford were surprised, as they had been told they may have to seek help to start a family.

01:30
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It's very nasty' - Kiwis share experiences and rally behind teen in hospital with toxic shock syndrome

Her mother said doctors believe it was cause by tampon use, but she is now on the mend.


02:24
It comes in the wake of the Kaikoura earthquake and the Port Hills fire.

New agency could control national emergencies after Civil Defence criticised

A new report recommends change following mistakes made during the Kaikoura earthquake and Port Hills fire.


00:27
They're against council bylaws but the slabs proved useful in Lower Hutt today.

Car crashes into concrete blocks outside home just weeks after the barricade put in place

While the DIY safety measure is against Hutt City Council bylaws, it proved helpful in shielding the Ansell's house.

02:28
The blaze took hold behind the Central Otago resort town at the start of this month.

Exclusive: Cause of massive Wanaka scrub fire that consumed 200 hectares of hill country finally revealed

It comes after a two week long investigation by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 