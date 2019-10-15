Ardern and Bridges approval ratings revealed in 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll

For the first time, the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll is asking if voters approve or disapprove of the way Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges handle their jobs.

The approval rating is calculated by taking away the disapproval percentage from the approval percentage - with Ms Ardern's approval rating at +33.

October, 2019 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll approval of PM Jacinda Ardern. Source: 1 NEWS

When asked if they approved or disapproved of the way Ms Ardern is handling her job as Prime Minister, 62% approved, 29% disapproved and 8% did not know or refused.

Of those asked of Mr Bridges' handling his job as National Party leader, 29% approved, 51% disapproved and 20% did not know or refused - with Mr Bridges' approval rating sitting at -22.

October, 2019 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll approval of National leader Simon Bridges. Source: 1 NEWS

Commonly asked overseas, it allows polling comparisons between political leaders. It follows yesterday's 1 NEWS poll results, showing the levels of party support and preferred Prime Minister.

The groups of voters more likely than average to approve of Ms Ardern's performance were Labour Party and Green Party supporters and women aged 18-54.

Those who were more likely than average to disapprove were National Party supporters, men over 55 and New Zealand Europeans.

National Party supporters, Asian New Zealanders and men between 18-34 were the voter groups more likely than average to approve of Mr Bridges' performance.

Green and Labour supporters, people over 55 and New Zealand Europeans were the groups more likely than average to disapprove of his performance as National leader.

The question is asked frequently around the world - US President Donald Trump currently sits on -16, UK PM Boris Johnson is at -18 and Canada PM Justin Trudeau is at -26.

Australia PM Scott Morrison's approval rating was at +14 in July, according to the Guardian Essential poll.

Yesterday's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll of party support showed National on 47%, up two percentage points. Labour dropped by three to 40%. The Green Party increased slightly, up to 7%, and New Zealand First received 4%.

In the preferred Prime Minister poll, Simon Bridges managed to climb up to his highest ranking since April last year - pulling together 9%.

Jacinda Ardern dipped three percentage points down to 38% - her lowest result since April last year.