TODAY |

Ardern adamant child wellbeing improving despite damning report - 'We are making a difference'

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is adamant child wellbeing has improved in New Zealand despite a damning report comparing the nation to other wealthy countries.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Her comments come after a damning UNICEF report ranked New Zealand near the bottom of wealthy counties for wellbeing of children. Source: Breakfast

Of the 41 OECD and European Union countries surveyed, a UNICEF report found New Zealand ranked 35th in overall child wellbeing outcomes.

The UN Children's Fund rankings show New Zealand's youth suicide rates are the second highest in the developed world, with 14.9 deaths per 100,000 adolescents, and only 64 per cent of 15-year-olds have basic reading and maths skills.

The rankings also show too many children and young people in New Zealand are overweight and obese.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Aotearoa was ranked 35 out of 41 countries for child well-being outcomes. Source: 1 NEWS

On TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, Ardern also pushed back on the report being a reflection on the Government's performance, saying it was instead due to a lag in data.

"The one thing I will say on that particular report, though, it was historic data, for instance the data on youth suicide was from memory 2013 or 14 and that's the same across the board so none of the data actually took into account the policies of this current Government," she said.

"On child poverty we have actually gone from a worsening situation to having improved seven out of the nine child poverty indicators through the initiatives as a Government, including increases to the family tax credit, the introduction of the best start payment, the winter energy payment and of course we've also recently increased main benefit rates.

"All of that will make a difference, we just haven't seen it in the most recent reports."

Your playlist will load after this ad

With 70,000 more children expected to plunge into poverty as a result of the pandemic. Source: 1 NEWS

However, on TVNZ1's Breakfast today host Scotty Stevenson asked: "Are our kids better of after three years of this Government?"

"Yes, yes they are," Ardern responded.

"You can absolutely guarantee to us that we will not be 35th out of 41 again in this kind of report?" Stevenson questioned.

"I can tell you they are better off, the last survey data we go got through said that 18,000 children had been lifted out of poverty and that seven out of nine of those indicators had improved," Ardern said.

"But I can only guarantee so much. I still don't really know why UNICEF used old, for instance suicide data, so I don't want to make guarantees on behalf of other reports but I can say that we are making a difference."

New Zealand
Health
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Watch: Novak Djokovic sensationally kicked out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball
2
Surge of homes being sold without buyers seeing the property
3
Six months of Covid: 'When I get out of a chair, I look like an 85-year-old'
4
'Not lockdowns' - Controversial epidemiologist calls for end to ‘irrational’ Covid-19 elimination strategy
5
Ardern adamant child wellbeing improving despite damning report - 'We are making a difference'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Pepper spray use rises in prisons around New Zealand, Corrections figures show

Morning Briefing Sept 7: New border rules begin

00:21

Early morning fires at two Christchurch churches being investigated

Why working from home is disrupting your sleep patterns