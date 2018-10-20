Architecture festival shows off a brand new Christchurch

The headlining event for this year's Festival of Transitional Architecture (FESTA) happens tonight in the centre of Christchurch.

Starting in 2012, FESTA involves architecture students from throughout Australasia creating a reimagined CBD for a part of the city that was reduced to rubble in the 2011 earthquake.

In previous years, temporary structures have been made out of recyclable materials and lit up at night and parades held with giant puppets.

The biennial event had traditionally attracted large crowds to a part of the city that was often empty at night.

One-hundred-and-fifty architecture students are involved in this year's FESTA.