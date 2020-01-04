'The Archie effect' - New Zealand knitting group's sales 'off the charts' after royal baby sports beanie

New Zealand knitting enterprise Make Give Live says sales have been "off the charts" since royal baby Archie sported one of their bobble hats.

Prince Harry cuddles son Archie, who wears a Make Give Live beanie. Source: Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Instagram

In what's being called "the Archie effect", in the past few days the organisation has received more than ten times the number of orders it normally would in a month.

"We are delighted to have received so many orders over the last few days enabling us to continue to make an impact across New Zealand," a notice on Make Give Live's website says.

"All our products are handmade by our community groups and so, any orders placed now will experience a delay in delivery."

The group's co-founder Becky Smith told the BBC the photo posted to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Instagram came as "a complete surprise". The photo shows Prince Harry cuddling his son Archie, alongside a message celebrating the New Year.

"We had no idea it was going to happen," Ms Smith said. "I don't think we realised what the impact would be in terms of sales. It was just lovely to see our hats being posted and being able to spread our message.

"We weren't really prepared for the sales that came with it... it just took off like crazy."

Make Give Live has received about 450 orders since the photo was posted, compared to "a really good month" where the group would sell about 45 hats, Ms Smith told the BBC.