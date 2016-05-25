 

Arborist warns of damage and death to much photographed Wanaka willow tree

Wanaka's popular and frequently photographed willow tree risks damage and death due to climbers, an arborist warns. 

One of our most photographed natural wonders is surprisingly a droopy looking tree in Wanaka.
Source: Seven Sharp

Queenstown Lakes arborist Tim Errington told Fairfax the popular tree, on Lake Wanaka, had lost a branch recently. 

"It is a pretty small tree and it seems to be struggling in that location."

"Any loss has a detrimental affect on the tree and it would be unlikely to survive. Give it a rest and leave it alone," Mr Errington told Fairfax. 

He said climbing could cause damage to the tree, which in turn could lead to an infection. 

An InstaMeet is a gathering of photographers who use Instagram to get their message across.
Source: 1 NEWS

Drought has lead to the accessibility of climbers as the tree is usually surrounded by water. 

Signs with "no climbing on the tree" graphics and warnings are currently being designed. 

