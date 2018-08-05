 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Aquatic police chase on River Thames likened to a James Bond movie

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice

 An unusual aquatic police pursuit on the River Thames has been described by onlookers as like watching an action movie.

London's marine policing unit gave chase after spotting four jet skis speeding along the Thames.

However they didn't catch them, instead abandoning the pursuit due to saftey reasons after making the jet skiers change course.

Nearby diners who recorded the action compared it to a similar scene from the James Bond movie, "The world is not enough."

London's marine policing unit gave chase after spotting four jet skis speeding along the Thames with the scene likened to the James Bond movie, The World Is Not Enough. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:18
The Olympic legend had some fun with her daughter Kimoana.

'I'll take this one' - Dame Valerie Adams posts adorable video of daughter hiding in stuffed animal bin
2

1080 protester knew man who hit him with quad bike
3

Wellington footballer dies at halftime of club match
4

Simon Bridges still struggling to cut through with voters, latest 1 News Colmar Brunton poll shows
5

'It's our role to examine our society' - Sunday host Miriama Kamo rejects calls to shy away from story on alt-right pair
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:29
Theresa Thongi has been running a playground in New Plymouth for autistic children for four years, but there's one thing wrong with it.

Goodsorts: New Plymouth woman started playground for autistic children
The mental health inquiry also looked into the plight of military veterans with mental health issues like post-traumatic stress disorder.

Military veterans with PTSD say government should do more to support them

Cops are searching for a man after an aggravated robbery at a bar in the Hawke’s Bay town today.

Five Hamilton teens arrested over stolen vehicle, attempted robbery and fleeing police
04:08
Despite a big push to boost the National leader's popularity, support for him has dropped, according to the latest 1 News Colmar Brunton poll.

Simon Bridges still struggling to cut through with voters, latest 1 News Colmar Brunton poll shows

1080 protester knew man who hit him with quad bike

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand

The man who was run over by a quad bike in a 1080 protest in Westland says he's shocked by the driver's actions because he knew him.

Phil Paterson said he went to protest against the 1080 poison operations on a private farm near Hari Hari yesterday morning.

"He just came in his four wheel [drive] right at me and 'bang' I got knocked to the ground and then he went over my leg," he said.

"They put me in an ambulance and took me up to Grey [Base] Hospital [because I] had a bit of shock and stuff like that.

"They checked me out and I'm okay but I'm a bit bruised and sore."

Phil Paterson, who is 60-years-old, said he had talked to the driver on a few occasions and he had always been amicable.

A video of the crash has been shared more than a thousand times on social media.

The police said they were still making enquiries into the incident.

Phil Paterson was filming helicopters unloading 1080-laced bait when he was struck. Source: Hikoi of a Poisoned Nation / Dan Hane
Topics
New Zealand
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
17:24
Canadian far-right commentators Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux have brought their controversial message to our doorstep and sparked a debate about what’s free speech and what’s hate speech.

Free speech or hate speech? Both sides of the debate sparked by the appearance of alt-right Canadian speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux

Simon Bridges still struggling to cut through with voters, latest 1 News Colmar Brunton poll shows

Watch: There it is! Scott Robertson busts out trademark breakdance as Crusaders seal Super Rugby title

'Custodian courier' involved in largest ever importation of cocaine into NZ jailed for three years, eight months

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers talk about Māori rights in NZ and the Treaty – 'I don't believe in collective moral guilt'

Mental health inquiry head wants to honour the submissions

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Health

The chair of the government’s mental health inquiry wants to honour the thousands of people who have told them their stories.

The inquiry wraps up its public meetings this week after visiting towns all over the country and reading and listening to thousands of submissions.

“We're thinking not about what government is going to like but how we can honour the voices of the people we've heard and how we can come up with something that's going to make a difference for the future,” the chair Ron Patterson said.

The inquiry heard from over 2000 people including those like Malcolm Hinder.

“If you've got a broken leg they wouldn't expect you to run up the sky tower but if you have a mental illness they expect you to wade through all the agencies,” Mr Hinder said.

“People are saying they are struggling to get help, they don't want to go hospital necessarily but we want services that are there when we need them.”

The youngest member of the six-person panel says the stories have been heartbreaking.

“The tragedy of what people have experienced, particularly bereaved families who have lost people to suicide or families who just haven't been able to restore their relationship with family before they've passed on,” 23-year-old Josiah Tualamali'I said.

The inquiry was an election promise by the coalition government.

National refused to hold an inquiry but they say the government should get on with investing in services.

Health Minister David Clark didn't want to comment while the inquiry is ongoing but he told 1 NEWS he hopes the inquiry will shape the government's approach for years to come and act on any recommendations at next year's budget.

For those who've had their say, it's not just about more money.

“Education, training, they say it takes a community to raise a child and I believe it takes a community to walk with someone as they go through an illness,” Mr Hinder said.

No matter what the recommendations are, it seems inevitable a mental health commission will be established.

“We're asked explicitly to consider the shape or form of a new commission and we're thinking about that very carefully,” Mr Patterson said.

The report and recommendations will be handed to the health minister in October.

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor
Lifeline – Free call 0800 LIFELINE (543 354), or free text HELP (4357)
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
Samaritans – 0800 726 666
Healthline – 0800 611 116
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz
The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626
SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed
OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity

The government's mental health inquiry wraps up public meetings this week after hearing from thousands about the lack of mental health services across the country. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Health