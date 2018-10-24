Aquatic centre evacuated in Levin after chemical spill causes pool to fume

An aquatic centre has been evacuated following a chemical spill which caused fuming in a pool in Levin this afternoon.



Around 30 people were in a pool at the Levin Aquatic Centre when two unknown chemicals were mixed together in a pool, causing it to fume and gas, shortly before 12pm today, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said in a statement. Emergency services have since been called to the scene.



It's currently unknown if anyone has been injured.



Cordons are in place around the town centre.