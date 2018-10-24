An aquatic centre has been evacuated following a chemical spill which caused fuming in a pool in Levin this afternoon.
Around 30 people were in a pool at the Levin Aquatic Centre when two unknown chemicals were mixed together in a pool, causing it to fume and gas, shortly before 12pm today, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said in a statement. Emergency services have since been called to the scene.
It's currently unknown if anyone has been injured.
Cordons are in place around the town centre.
Aquatic centre evacuated in Levin after chemical spill causes pool to fume
An aquatic centre has been evacuated following a chemical spill which caused fuming in a pool in Levin this afternoon.
Source: 1 NEWS