Aquatic centre evacuated in Levin after chemical spill causes pool to fume

An aquatic centre has been evacuated following a chemical spill which caused fuming in a pool in Levin this afternoon. 

Around 30 people were in a pool at the Levin Aquatic Centre when two unknown chemicals were mixed together in a pool, causing it to fume and gas, shortly before 12pm today, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said in a statement. Emergency services have since been called to the scene.

It's currently unknown if anyone has been injured.

Cordons are in place around the town centre. 

