Aquarium animals used as 'pawns' in lease dispute

Port Marlborough’s head says an aquarium is using its animals as “pawns” in a last-ditch effort to save its lease.

Aquarium (file image) Source: istock.com

But EcoWorld's boss says it is just describing the “reality” of closing a business that rescues and rehabilitates injured animals, some of which can not be returned to the wild.

More than 2200 people have signed a petition hoping to reverse Port Marlborough’s decision to not renew EcoWorld Aquarium and Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre’s lease, after claims this would be a “death sentence” for its animals.

EcoWorld has operated on Picton’s foreshore for almost two decades and is home to tuatara and red-eared turtles, as well as a yellow-crowned parakeet breeding programme.

In his first interview since the announcement, Port Marlborough chief executive Rhys Welbourn said the port was “incredibly disappointed” that EcoWorld director John Reuhman was using the animals as “pawns in his game”.

The port had been told by mana whenua, the Department of Conservation, and the Zoo and Aquarium Association (ZAA) that the aquarium could be cleared without its animals being euthanised.

The creatures could be released or rehomed.

“The future for the animals is a decision for EcoWorld, but we are working with the Zoo and Aquarium Association Australasia to assist with solutions for the re-homing or release of the animals where required,” Welbourn said.

“This is certainly not personal ... The lease is coming to its natural end. The port understands that this is a sad time for the owner, and we acknowledge the needs of the animals.”

Welbourn said the port had discussed the possibility of extending the lease “some time ago”, however EcoWorld wanted different terms that were “entirely favourable to them”.

Port Marlborough thought this was “unacceptable”. The port was unable to share what these new terms were as it had been threatened with legal action, Welbourn said.

“In more recent times we offered to sit down and talk with EcoWorld about how they would exit once their lease ended.

They didn't want to do that because they didn't want to exit.” Port Marlborough had offered to extend the aquarium’s lease by three months, to November, “at zero rent” to give it time to release or re-home its wildlife.

It had also offered EcoWorld financial support. Welbourn said both offers had been rejected multiple times, but were “still on the table”.

“EcoWorld agreed to lease bare land and to also remove its buildings at the end of the lease. Port Marlborough was willing to release EcoWorld from this obligation, at Port Marlborough’s cost, but, again, that offer was rejected.”

Welbourn said the port had conducted itself to the values it held dear “and in good faith, all along”. Because of this, it did not have immediate plans for the site once the lease ended.

“There’s a lot of community, cultural and environmental groups that could benefit from such a site. We’re looking to the future ... There’s a lot of opportunities here in Picton.”

Reuhman said EcoWorld received a letter from Port Marlborough's lawyer on Thursday ordering it to “dispose of the animals” and vacate by July 22, when its lease expired.

He initially understood the aquarium had until November. Port Marlborough said EcoWorld did not have to vacate by the end of July if it took up its offer of a rent-free extension.

“People think, ‘It’s a fish, just chuck it back in the sea.’ But it's not as easy as that. The reality is so many came to us impaired or injured, or have lived here their whole life.

We’re going to have to make some agonising decisions for them,” Reuhman said.

EcoWorld would be taking its case to the High Court, he said, having already spent $30,000 on legal fees.

It has started a GiveALittle page to fight its case in court. EcoWorld manager Janelle White said she wanted to sit down with the port and sort this “like reasonable adults”.

“I know how important it is to get people in touch with the natural world, not only for education (which fuels conservation and sustainability efforts), but also for our own mental health. Aquariums are great, they are such an interesting, yet beautiful and relaxing place,” White said.

The centre rescued and rehabilitated native animals, including more than 100 little blue penguins, and had bred and released more than 50 yellow-crowned parakeets.