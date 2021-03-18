TODAY |

April a reasonable time frame to expect a Trans-Tasman bubble - 1 NEWS understands

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

April is a reasonable time frame to expect a two-way Trans-Tasman bubble, 1 NEWS understands, with optimism high around its creation in both Australia and New Zealand. 

Source: 1 NEWS

A paper to sign off on the bubble would likely need to be taken to New Zealand's Cabinet as soon as next week if a bubble was to be formed at some point in April. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS understands quarantine-free travel arrangements could be in place as soon as mid-April. Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS has spoken to multiple sources who say while the will to create a bubble was strong on both sides of the Tasman, there were issues including the risks of borders being shut if there were further outbreaks of Covid-19.

Questions have been raised around what would happen if flights were cancelled and Kiwis became stuck in Australia or Australians were stuck in New Zealand - or if those stuck needed to isolate. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The National leader says the New Zealand Government lacks Australia’s “can-do” attitude and is getting left behind. Source: Breakfast

This point was stressed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at her post-Cabinet press conference this week.

She said the country needed to be prepared, even if the bubble did open, for flights to shut down over issues in Australia.

"You would certainly hear concerns over people being stranded".

1 NEWS also understands another issue was which country would foot the bill for the costs around a potential outbreak while a bubble is in place.

Australia is also working through how federal legislation would affect the rights of states to set their own rules.  

Time frames around the creation of a two-way bubble with Australia have already been discussed and not met. 

At the start of February, Jacinda Ardern said "things have changed" around the trans-Tasman bubble target in light of a Sydney outbreak.

The Government had agreed in principle in December to establish a travel bubble with Australia by the end of March. 

National had been pushing for the creation of a bubble, launching a petition this week, while leader Judith Collins said "we're going to end up with the death of Queenstown" if one isn't opened soon. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Opposition Leader says the “death” of the southern tourist town will be on the Prime Minister’s hands if she doesn’t act. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Politics
Australia
Anna Whyte
Travel
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:13
'Pete, if you can hear me, congrats mate' - Beaten Jimmy Spithill shows his class, moments after losing Auld Mug to Team NZ
2
American skipper admits team has ‘mountain’ of work ahead to reach Team NZ’s level, piles praise on Burling
3
'Unsustainable to continue' — Covid-19 forces renowned Auckland bistro to shut down
4
Auckland crash between truck and bus with passengers aboard results in serious injury
5
Angry she wouldn't stop crying, Auckland man kills three-month-old daughter by hitting her up to six times
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
07:00

Mayor Phil Goff pleads with Team NZ to defend America's Cup in Auckland — ‘Please reciprocate’

Three young men face prospect of terrorism charges over Melbourne fire, assault

Scientists reprogramme skin cells to create embryo-like models for miscarriage, IVF research

Morning Briefing March 18: Where to now for the Auld Mug?