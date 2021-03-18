April a reasonable time frame to expect a Trans-Tasman bubble - 1 NEWS understands

April is a reasonable time frame to expect a two-way Trans-Tasman bubble, 1 NEWS understands, with optimism high around its creation in both Australia and New Zealand.

A paper to sign off on the bubble would likely need to be taken to New Zealand's Cabinet as soon as next week if a bubble was to be formed at some point in April.

1 NEWS has spoken to multiple sources who say while the will to create a bubble was strong on both sides of the Tasman, there were issues including the risks of borders being shut if there were further outbreaks of Covid-19.

Questions have been raised around what would happen if flights were cancelled and Kiwis became stuck in Australia or Australians were stuck in New Zealand - or if those stuck needed to isolate.

This point was stressed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at her post-Cabinet press conference this week.

She said the country needed to be prepared, even if the bubble did open, for flights to shut down over issues in Australia.

"You would certainly hear concerns over people being stranded".

1 NEWS also understands another issue was which country would foot the bill for the costs around a potential outbreak while a bubble is in place.

Australia is also working through how federal legislation would affect the rights of states to set their own rules.

Time frames around the creation of a two-way bubble with Australia have already been discussed and not met.

At the start of February, Jacinda Ardern said "things have changed" around the trans-Tasman bubble target in light of a Sydney outbreak.

The Government had agreed in principle in December to establish a travel bubble with Australia by the end of March.

National had been pushing for the creation of a bubble, launching a petition this week, while leader Judith Collins said "we're going to end up with the death of Queenstown" if one isn't opened soon.