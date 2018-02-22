 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Apple orchard near Nelson left absolutely ruined by Gita floodwaters

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A large part of a Riwaka apple orchard has been ruined by floodwaters from Cyclone Gita on Tuesday and the orchardist says the really upsetting part is they won't have another crop for up to seven years.

Orchard manager Evan Heywood says the really upsetting part is the damaged area won't produce another crop for up to seven years.
Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS visited the Tasman orchard today as Golden Bay Fruit manager Evan Heywood surveyed one block that's under a sea of mud.

Mr Heywood said in the whole rain event there was about 230mm to fall and he thinks probably 100 of that fell in three hours at the end of the day after it had been raining all day. 

"And that's what has caused this torrent of water that over flowed and debris that came with it," he said.

"It was the rivers and creeks that were blocked and then the water spilled out. It wasn't the Riwaka River itself but some of the creeks going into it. And the water came over and made a new path straight through here."

Mr Heywood said the block he was standing in is the worst affected "and it's probably one of our better blocks and there's a full crop there".

"It had hail net on which I don't think helped. And that's been pretty much completely flattened, probably 80 per cent flattened. So we can't get any value or salvage out of that, so we have to push it into a big heap and get rid of it some other way," he said. 

He said another block is partially collapsed, "but the rest of the block out here have got debris and silt down pretty much every row that we need to try and get out before we start harvesting, which is only a couple of weeks away".

"The really upsetting part is we won't have another crop here for another five, six or seven years, or back to where it was," Mr Heywood said.

"So it's not just the losses this year. We have to replant and wait for those trees to start producing to the same level as these ones that we've lost."

Mr Heywood said they're still assessing the total loss.

Related

Nelson

01:52
Essential services have been cut to thousands of homes and businesses by extreme winds in the region.

Thousands of homes without power, most without drinkable water in Taranaki following Cyclone Gita
00:24
Diana Wood posted video of the raging torrent on Tuesday as Cyclone Gita raged across the South Island.

Watch: Terrifying footage shows mass of logs carried by raging torrent of mud during Cyclone Gita
00:31
Residents near the Abel Tasman National Park left home right before a slip came down the hill behind them

Family fled their home amid ex-Tropical Cyclone Gita's wake and say they made it out just in time.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi teen Nico Porteous wins NZ's second bronze medal on sensational day at Winter Olympics

00:15
2
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years


00:15
3
The 16-year-old has stunned the skiing world with his dazzling run in South Korea.

Watch: The moment a beaming Nico Porteous steps on the podium to receive Winter Olympics bronze

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:15
5
The 16-year-old couldn't stop smiling during the medal ceremony, breaking a 26-year medal drought for NZ in the Winter Olympics.

Watch gleeful NZ snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott throw her hands in the air after winning bronze medal at Winter Olympics

Photos of the five National Party MPs in contention for the role of National Party leader

10 quick questions: The National Party leadership contenders

Find out what they were like at school and the most courageous thing they've ever done.


00:15
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year wait for a Winter Olympics medal with bronze in South Korea.

04:53
It has been seven years since the Christchurch earthquake took 185 lives.

'Incredible things have happened amidst the rubble' - PM speaks of hope and optimism at Christchurch earthquake memorial

At 12.51pm, the same time the earthquake struck seven years ago, a minute's silence was observed.

00:50
The Kiwi Green Light singer also beat off Bjork and Alicia Keys.

Video: Watch the moment Lorde wins Brit Award, beats Taylor Swift and others for Top International Solo Artist

The Green Light singer beats out a big-time field including Pink.

The airline has won over 60 international awards in the last seven years.

Air NZ posts huge first half year net profit, despite higher fuel prices

The national carrier remains on track for its second highest profit in company history.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 