'It appears suspicious' – Police investigating blaze at West Auckland primary school as deliberate

Police are investigating a suspicious fire that engulfed a classroom at Auckland's Green Bay Primary School, displacing 60 children from their learning environment.

A fire spokesperson told 1 NEWS crews were called to the school in West Auckland around 4.30am.

No one was around when they arrived at the scene and confirmed no one was injured.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Evan Taylor told 1 NEWS fire crews found the "outside of this building on fire, spreading internally" when they arrived at the scene.

Inside classroom that has been destroyed by fire. Source: New Zealand Police

"At this point in time I would consider it as suspicious because it appears though it might of started from the outside and moved inside," Mr Taylor said.

Detective Sergeant Kelly Farrant of Waitemata Police said "valuable mementos and work" have been lost in the blaze.



Classroom fire. Source: New Zealand Police

"The classroom is only a little over a year old, and it's disappointing for the school and the children to end the year on a low note.

"We encourage anyone who may know something about the fire to get in touch with us, we just want to understand what happened."

Police have released a series of images and are asking for anyone who may recognise the scooters to contact police.

Scooter 2. Source: New Zealand Police

Scooter Source: New Zealand Police