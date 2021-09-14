Appeal for sightings of man, three kids last seen Saturday at coastal township

A man and three young children who went missing near Marokopa, south west of Hamilton, have been named as search efforts continue.

Police on Tuesday said 37-year-old Thomas Philips from Otorohanga and eight-year-old Jayda Jin, six-year-old Maverick Callum-Philips and five-year-old Ember Philips were last seen in the area at the weekend.

Philips' vehicle was found at the beach in Kiritehere on Saturday.

Search and rescue teams will continue surveying the coastal area, as police door knock homes in Marokopa and Kiritehere.

“There is a large police presence in Marokopa today focused on the search for Thomas and the children. If anyone has seen or heard from Thomas and the kids since Saturday please contact Police immediately,” said Inspector Will Loughrin said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson also told 1News they were assisting in the search and rescue operation.