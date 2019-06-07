Appeal for information after emaciated dog found wandering in South Auckland

Ths SPCA is appealing to the public for information after an emaciated dog was found wandering the streets in South Auckland.

According to a Facebook post on the SPCA Auckland centre page, the female mixed-breed dog was discovered just over a week ago in the Mangere area by a concerned member of the public.

The extremely malnourished animal doesn't have a microchip making it impossible to locate an owner.

The SPCA says "she was very scared when she first arrived but is now recovering under the care of our team."

Female dog found emaciated in Auckland. Source: Supplied

An SPCA spokesperson told Stuff they have called the dog Polly and believe she is around one-year-old.

"She has a long road of recovery ahead of her but our team will continue to give her all the care, training and medical attention she needs to make a recovery."