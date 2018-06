'It is appalling. There is no other way to put it' - Petrol gouging in Australia jolts prices $40c a litre higher in less than two years

The head of Australia's consumer watchdog is appalled motorists are increasingly "financing the extravagance" of oil-rich nations such as the United Arab Emirates.

Source: 1 NEWS

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims said gouging by a "cartel" of 14 oil-rich nations was the number one factor in the height of petrol prices.

"I can well-understand why Australian motorists resent this and I think they should," he told News Corp today.

"It is appalling. There is no other way to put it."

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries comprises 14 member nations including Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Qatar and the UAE.